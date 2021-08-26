 Skip to main content
Zion Chapel AME Zion homecoming, revival planned
church homecoming.jpg

Zion Chapel AME Zion Church in Hiddenite will host its 147th homecoming and a two-night revival in September.

The church's homecoming will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 5. The Rev. J.C. White, pastor of Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church in Statesville will be the preacher. 

The revival will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9. The Rev. Dale Gibson, pastor of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Statesville, will be the speaker Sept. 7, and the Rev. Elliott Boston, pastor of Liberty Grove Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sept. 9.

The Sept. 9 service will be Young People's Night and will be dedicated to the youth of the church.

Zion Chapel is at 81 Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite. 

All are invited. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

