'You've got to do it': Roosevelt Booker urges radiation therapy treatment

When 83-year-old Roosevelt Booker was told he needed to receive radiation treatment for prostate cancer, he was willing to try anything to get better.

Booker did not know he had prostate cancer until a routine blood test performed by his primary care physician revealed a concern. His subsequent workup by a urologist confirmed prostate cancer. He discussed all options and elected to pursue radiation therapy.

Since Booker had previously received radiation in 2016 for lung cancer, he knew what to expect.

“If I hadn’t have taken radiation for lung cancer, I probably would have been scared. But, I wasn’t scared. I thought if it helped me with that, then it’s going to help me with this,” he said.

Instead of surgery, radiation therapy can be used to shrink tumors and kill cancer cells, and in Booker’s case, prostate cancer cells.

As a Statesville resident, Booker has always gone to Iredell Health System for his health care needs and received his radiation treatments at Iredell’s J. Allen Knox Radiation Therapy Center.

When a patient needs radiation treatment, they visit a doctor called a radiation oncologist who determines the best course of action and tailors the radiation treatment specifically for them.