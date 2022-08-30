YOUth mentor series September to address 'Exploring Options After High School'

The speaker series takes place monthly on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for teens 14 to 19 years old in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness.

Knowing what to do after high school can be scary. So many options and sifting through the choices is very personal. This is not a cookie cutter world. During the three teen mentor sessions in September, Iredell County Crosby Scholars will provide free access to technology that will help students evaluate their interests and their aptitudes. Then, they will explore careers based on the results that match each individual student. Finally, they will evaluate the educational needs of those careers and share ways to explore colleges and universities obtain the training necessary for a job and ultimately a career. These session are free and bring your school issued laptop.