YOUth mentor series September to address 'Exploring Options After High School'

  • Updated
Paula Miller

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announces the September Series for the Empowering YOUth free mentor speaker series for older teens.

The speaker series takes place monthly on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for teens 14 to 19 years old in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness.

September will feature “Exploring Your Options After High School” topics from 4-5 p.m. each Monday.

Knowing what to do after high school can be scary. So many options and sifting through the choices is very personal. This is not a cookie cutter world. During the three teen mentor sessions in September, Iredell County Crosby Scholars will provide free access to technology that will help students evaluate their interests and their aptitudes. Then, they will explore careers based on the results that match each individual student. Finally, they will evaluate the educational needs of those careers and share ways to explore colleges and universities obtain the training necessary for a job and ultimately a career. These session are free and bring your school issued laptop.

  • Sept. 12 — YouScience aptitude evaluation (Part 1): Bring your school computer and begin the evaluation. When students know their aptitudes, they find a whole new world of education options and the best-fit in-demand careers to better succeed in school and life.
  • Sept. 19 — YouScience results review (Part 2): Crosby Scholars will show students how to explore the YouScience tool to see their strengths, career matches and explore pathways.
  • Sept. 26 — Discussion about options. Crosby Scholars will be joined by a representative from Mitchell Community College. During this session, they will talk about the large variety of options to begin training and expand your educational goals, including an overview of the college application process and how to find financial aid and scholarships.

This events are free. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Refreshments will be served.

Register online at childrenshopealliance.org/heartstrings.

The event will take place at the Gracie Building at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

 

