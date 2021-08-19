Youth Explosion set to prepare students for school in Harmony

Class begins for Iredell-Statesville Schools students on Monday, but families in northern Iredell County won’t have to go far for last-minute help to get their students ready.
The Youth Explosion, sponsored by Harmony Hill Campmeeting, is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harmony square. In case of rain, it will move to the Harmony Elementary School gym.
The campmeeting is pairing with Matthew 25 to gather school supplies, clothes, shoes, hygiene kits and other things to be given away to those in need. Along with the needed goods, music, games, food, and fun — including two bouncy houses — are planned as well.
“It has a lot to do with my experience as chaplain for Matthew 25. Just seeing the need that the families are struggling to make ends meet and then when it comes school time, it’s just such a major expense for them to prepare their kids to attend school. We just wanted to help with that and we can spend some time with their parents and see what needs that we can meet for them,” Wesley Dezern said. He the president of Harmony Hill Campmeeting.
The partnership between the organizations and churches allowed them to reach out to more people, according to Mandi Howell of Matthew 25. By joining more directly with local churches and organizations, more supplies were able to be gathered as students prepare for a new school year.
“There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing churches coming together to accomplish the same goal,” Dezern said. “We’d love to have more churches join in to reap the harvest.”
The event also allows families to come and choose clothes and other items themselves, something that got more difficult recently due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Howell said.
“I saw that I could use our platform to connect more items and make a larger impact because we all try to work together as a unit in the ministry,” she said. “It’s really more everyone’s trying to work together.”
For the Harmony Hill Campmeeting, Dezern said, it was a way to expand beyond the once-a-year event in October, similar to how they had done with their Harmony Hill Music Festival that took place in March.
