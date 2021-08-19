Youth Explosion set to prepare students for school in Harmony

Class begins for Iredell-Statesville Schools students on Monday, but families in northern Iredell County won’t have to go far for last-minute help to get their students ready.

The Youth Explosion, sponsored by Harmony Hill Campmeeting, is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harmony square. In case of rain, it will move to the Harmony Elementary School gym.

The campmeeting is pairing with Matthew 25 to gather school supplies, clothes, shoes, hygiene kits and other things to be given away to those in need. Along with the needed goods, music, games, food, and fun — including two bouncy houses — are planned as well.

“It has a lot to do with my experience as chaplain for Matthew 25. Just seeing the need that the families are struggling to make ends meet and then when it comes school time, it’s just such a major expense for them to prepare their kids to attend school. We just wanted to help with that and we can spend some time with their parents and see what needs that we can meet for them,” Wesley Dezern said. He the president of Harmony Hill Campmeeting.

