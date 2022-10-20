Youth Big Band Flensburg to perform at St. John's Lutheran Church Sunday

The Youth Big Band Flensburg from Germany will travel to the United States, and once again, it will visit Statesville and St John’s Lutheran Church.

The sanctuary of the church will become a concert hall at 4 p.m. Sunday as the band performs for the church and the public as it has every few years since 2000. Admission is free.

The group was founded more than 50 years ago in Flensburg, Germany, by Hans Letschert and plays traditional and modern jazz music and arrangements of contemporary popular music.

Tracy Ryan, a member of St. John’s, has helped organize host families for band members when they come to Statesville. Being a host is a rewarding experience, Ryan said, and she invites others to consider doing so.

“Having been a part of the school and working with the director since 1998, I feel a true connection to the program,” she said. “They come every three to four years, so it makes it even more special.”

The trip also has been made in the other direction at times.

“We have had past host families take a trip to Flensburg, Germany, and reconnect with the students and meet their families,” Ryan said. “Some of the families have invited our host families to stay with them. They are happy to welcome them into their homes as we have welcomed their children.”

Since 2000, the band has been conducted by music director Martin Grosser.

The band has given numerous concerts in Flensburg, in Schleswig-Holstein, the state where Flensburg is located, and in other parts of Germany. The band also has toured in Denmark on several occasions and the United States in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

For more than 16 years, the ensemble has regularly visited Great Britain as a participant in the International Youth Exchange with students from Carlisle, England. The band took part in international jazz festivals in Russia, England, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Germany and Japan and has performed on German, English, Danish, Russian and American radio and television.

The band has produced eight albums, including one this year.