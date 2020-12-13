You think you know Bond, James Bond?

Since the recent passing of the actor Sir Sean Connery (1930-Oct. 31, 2020), much interest has been expressed about the British secret agent, James Bond (007), and Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Candidates for the service must have a thorough knowledge of their subject, a keen mind for remembering detail and should be brave and resourceful.

If those taking the test score well enough, they will be contacted by M personally and may be asked to take the second part of the test, including a rigorous physical examination.

Good luck, candidates. Answers are to be found elsewhere in this issue of the R&L.

Section I, The Motion Pictures

1. What was the name of the first Bond motion picture and in what year did it premiere?

2. What was the name of the Soviet code machine Bond went to Istanbul to steal in "From Russia, with Love?"

3. The “James Bond Theme” music was composed by whom?

4. The very last scene in "From Russia with Love" takes place in what city?

5. The atomic bombs in the movie "Thunderball" were taken from a British jet-powered delta wing bomber, an AVRO __________