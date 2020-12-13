You think you know Bond, James Bond?

Since the recent passing of the actor Sir Sean Connery (1930-Oct. 31, 2020), much interest has been expressed about the British secret agent, James Bond (007), and Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
Candidates for the service must have a thorough knowledge of their subject, a keen mind for remembering detail and should be brave and resourceful.
If those taking the test score well enough, they will be contacted by M personally and may be asked to take the second part of the test, including a rigorous physical examination.
Good luck, candidates. Answers are to be found elsewhere in this issue of the R&L.
Section I, The Motion Pictures
1. What was the name of the first Bond motion picture and in what year did it premiere?
2. What was the name of the Soviet code machine Bond went to Istanbul to steal in "From Russia, with Love?"
3. The “James Bond Theme” music was composed by whom?
4. The very last scene in "From Russia with Love" takes place in what city?
5. The atomic bombs in the movie "Thunderball" were taken from a British jet-powered delta wing bomber, an AVRO __________
6. What was the nickname for the autogiro furnished by “Q” to Bond in the movie "You Only Live Twice?"
7. What was Bond’s pistol of choice?
8. Who was the first actor to portray Bond?
9. How many Bond movies did Sean Connery star in?
10. "Never Say Never Again" had the same plot as what previous Bond movie?
11. Who sang the theme song for the movie "You Only Live Twice?"
Section II, The Novels
12. Where did author Ian Fleming get the name James Bond?
13. How many James Bond novels did Fleming write?
14. SMERSH tried for years to eliminate Bond. “SMERSH” comes from two Russian words meaning what?
15. The other main (fictional) terrorist organization that tried to liquidate Agent 007 was SPECTRE. The name is an acronym for what words?
16. James Bond was born in what part of Britain and lived in a flat in what part of London?
17. To keep his apartment tidy, Bond had a Scottish housekeeper named _______?
18. While M’s secretary is the well-known Miss Moneypenny, Bond’s office secretary was the “delectable” Miss ______ ________.
19. Bond was a heavy smoker. He had his own cigarettes specially made by Morlands, distinctively marked with three ______ ______ on the filter.
20. What are the two non-fiction books in which Fleming gave background on the world of James Bond?
21. What was the first Bond novel, and when was it published?
Section III, General Knowledge
22. Author Fleming pictured Bond as looking something like what American actor, singer and composer?
23. The Soviet equivalent of the CIA was the KGB. In English, what did the letters KGB stand for?
24. What was Bond’s favorite alcoholic drink?
25. While Bond enjoyed driving the famed Aston Martin DB5, his own personal car was a ________.
26. Besides the Bond books, Fleming wrote a popular 1964 children’s book that was made into a movie, titled _______
27. The Orient Express, as featured in "From Russia with Love," ran from what city to what city?
28. What are the initials of the main Russian security agency that replaced the KGB in 1991?
29. What was the name of Goldfinger’s plan to attack Fort Knox?
30. The person known as “Q” has supplied Agent 007 with many devices that assisted him in the field. Who played Q in 17 of the Bond movies, and what did “Q” stand for?
31. What is the name of the fictional company used as a “cover” for James Bond?
32. In his premature obituary at the end of "You Only Live Twice," James Bond has the letters “CMG” after his name. What does this stand for?
33. Possibly the best-remembered line by any villain in a Bond movie, Goldfinger says to Bond, who is strapped to a table and about to be dissected by a laser, what?
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
