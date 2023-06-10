Graduation exercises at West Iredell High School were fittingly picturesque as the sun set on the Class of 2023 Friday evening in Statesville.

Whether students saw the event as the sun setting on their journey, or the beginning of a new one, it was a moment for the class members to come together one last time before they embark on their adult lives in earnest

"Many people say today is the day when we start our journey, but I disagree," said Alyssa Weaver, the class salutatorian. "Our journey started a long time ago, and today is when the path we've been traveling splits into many unique roads."

Blaise Parsall and the other honor speakers took time to thank their family, friends, mentors, teachers and administrators while contemplating how their paths may come together today, but where they go now depends on the choices they make.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our lives. It is a confirmation of our hard work, motivation, and determination. As we celebrate our accomplishments, we should always remember that we are not alone. We have the support of our families, teachers, and friends that have stood by us every step of the way. They have believed in us, inspired us, and shaped us into the individuals we are today," Parsell said. "So let us move forward with purpose and a sense of optimism. Let us embrace the unknown with open hearts and minds. And as we prepare and motivate ourselves for the future, we should always remember it will not be easy, but I know that we have the strength to reach our goals and complete the challenges we set for ourselves."

Valedictorian Kennedy Gaulding began with a sense of levity when speaking about the day-to-day challenges the class faced in their journey to graduation, though was more solemn when speaking on others, including the COVID-19 pandemic that upended their high school careers and the death of a classmate.

"But throughout the many tests upon us, we came out stronger than when we walked into this building four years ago. We came with more love than when we pulled down Warrior Drive for the first time," Gaulding said. "We will leave this place with more appreciation for each day we are gifted. You have been put to the test, but you are still here defying the odds of being overtaken by hardship."

The graduation exercises also marked the end of Principal Ellyn Gaither's journey. She will retire this year.

"You've truly shown our underclassmen the potential that you have, and what being a Warrior is all about. You've also taught me a lot over the past four years, and I am grateful to be graduating with a great group of students," Gaither said. "Now for my final shoutout for the Class of 2023, as you embark on your journey, I hope you find the answers to your deepest and most important questions and find success and happiness."