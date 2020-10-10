You can help someone you suspect is in a domestic violence relationship

You can help someone you suspect of being in a domestic violence relationship. It is a delicate situation and must be handled with great care. Suggestions include:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Listen: Find a time or place where you feel comfortable talking with your friend/family member. Let them know that you are worried for their safety and reassure them that you believe what they are telling you. Many times the magnitude of the violence may be exaggerated, but in the mind of the victim it is very real. Listen to what the person has to say. Validate them. Most of the time listening is more important that giving advice.

Offer support: Let them know they are not alone and that no one deserves to be hurt. Abuse is not the victim’s fault. Ask how you can best support them. Provide resources: Encourage them to reach out to community resources. Connect them with crisis hotlines, support groups, domestic violence shelters, mental health services, or anything else they may need. Call the crisis line — 704-872-3403 — if you need info about resources.