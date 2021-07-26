YMCA seeking volunteers, supplies for Bright Beginnings

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina’s Bright Beginnings program is returning as the school year is fast approaching.

A new school year means getting new backpacks, school supplies and clothes for students to help them start the year off on the right track. But for too many families, financial circumstances might not allow them to get all the necessities for the start of the school year.

“At the Y, we believe that every child should have the tools and resources they need to be successful — no matter who they are, where they live or whatever their situation may be,” Stan Law, president and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said. “We’re proud to have programs and a community of support to make sure we can help those students who need it most.”

Bright Beginnings takes children in need back-to-school shopping with community volunteers. A gift card for a volunteer to shop for clothes with a child one on one is provided.

The Y works with local schools and school districts to identify families and children who would benefit from Bright Beginnings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Family YMCA is seeking volunteers to help children shopping Aug. 7.