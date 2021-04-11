YIPE determining future after passing of Zelda Turner

YIPE — Young Individuals Pursuing Employment — finds itself in a predicament moving forward. With the death of Zelda Turner on March 7, the organization that looks to empower youth and training them for employment is without a director.
Board members like Tonya Reid don’t plan for YIPE to stop training and giving young people the skills they need for the workforce, but a meeting later this month will determine how, and perhaps even if, that mission continues.
“You have a board that held things in the midst of a pandemic and the loss of the executive director, to keep YIPE in existence,” Reid said. “We don’t want to turn down any opportunity for fundraising or any support from the community, but at the same time, we’re figuring out what happens next.
“We’re looking for someone to carry on Zelda Turner’s legacy.”
That legacy is taking young people 14-21 years old and preparing them for the workforce. “Helping them to be able to take part in business in a way that’s very hands-on, very much involved in the community,” Reid said.
Reid said while it isn’t their plan to shut down operations, it wouldn’t be as simple as turning in the key to the storefront space on Center Street. The organization’s board will meet later this month to determine its future as it looks for an executive director to carry on Turner’s work after her death from breast cancer. Reid said Turner always advocated for people to get checked for the disease due to her battle with it.
Like nearly every other non-profit in Statesville and around the world, the pandemic and the economic downturn caused by it meant fewer donations. YIPE tried countering it with a re-sale store, ReBoutique At YIPE. However, with people still hesitant to be out in public as much over the last year, YIPE closed the doors on that. On the bright side, it gave the youth they were helping to learn the ins and outs of working at and running a business.
The ReBoutique had sprung out of the fact training sessions the organization would have previously done on-site weren’t possible with government restrictions. While YIPE did do some training online, the efficacy of it wasn’t the same as in-person training according to Reid. While some of the work YIPE does teach people how to apply for a job and to write a resume, other things require more coaching.
“It’s about how you carry yourself as an individual. A firm handshake, look them in the eye, how to verbalize your desires. Punctuality if you do get a job, being on time, and handling the tasks,” Reid said.
And it’s those skills and subtle things YIPE coaches is why she and the board want to continue YIPE’s work.
“With this, we thought it was a great idea to pair up with Iredell-Statesville Schools,” Reid said of taking part in the Love United Iredell campaign. Reid said paring with the school system’s Gear Up program, which has similar goals, and hopefully get students back inside of YIPE in the near future as they prepare for the workforce.
What is Love United Iredell?
Love United Iredell directs the community to local causes and non-profits as part of a 14-day fundraising campaign. It helps shine a light on how non-profits impact the community.
According to the United Way Iredell, last year $33,442.35 was raised as 27 nonprofits participated while this year that number is 11.
