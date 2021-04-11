YIPE determining future after passing of Zelda Turner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like nearly every other non-profit in Statesville and around the world, the pandemic and the economic downturn caused by it meant fewer donations. YIPE tried countering it with a re-sale store, ReBoutique At YIPE. However, with people still hesitant to be out in public as much over the last year, YIPE closed the doors on that. On the bright side, it gave the youth they were helping to learn the ins and outs of working at and running a business.

The ReBoutique had sprung out of the fact training sessions the organization would have previously done on-site weren’t possible with government restrictions. While YIPE did do some training online, the efficacy of it wasn’t the same as in-person training according to Reid. While some of the work YIPE does teach people how to apply for a job and to write a resume, other things require more coaching.

“It’s about how you carry yourself as an individual. A firm handshake, look them in the eye, how to verbalize your desires. Punctuality if you do get a job, being on time, and handling the tasks,” Reid said.

And it’s those skills and subtle things YIPE coaches is why she and the board want to continue YIPE’s work.