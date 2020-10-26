Yadtel receives grant to expand broadband

Yadtel Telecom received a $2.3 million ReConnect grant to bring fiber optic broadband speeds to businesses and residences without 10/1 Mbps internet service the Harmony exchange.

The grant will also bring the broadband service to East Bend, Davie, Courtney and Cooleemee exchanges.

The grant will connect more than 5,600 people, 67 farms and 18 businesses.

The award ceremony was held Monday at the Yadtel Telecom headquarters in Yadkinville.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd were among the state, local and national politicians expected to be on hand.

Budd sent a letter requesting the grant in April.

2020 has accentuated the gaps in the digital divide between rural and urban Americans. Rural Americans are 24% more likely to have children who are unable to participate in online learning, while the parents are unable to work from home. This investment from the USDA allows Yadtel Telecom to lay another 70 miles of fiber internet and represents another important milestone; it is Yadtel’s mission not to rest until the remaining 9,500 homes have the same opportunities to work and learn as their neighbors.