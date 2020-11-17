Yadkinville man charged with stealing ATV, chainsaw

A Yadkinville man has been charged with stealing an ATV and a chainsaw in northern Iredell County last week.

Cody Lee Roberts, 28, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count each of larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. A Yadkin County magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the case began on Nov. 10 when the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a detective with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. A resident had provided information regarding two men pushing a side-by-side ATV on Tobacco Road near Renegar Road at the Iredell-Yadkin line.

Iredell deputies and detectives responded, located the ATV, and set up surveillance. A short time later, Campbell said, three men arrived to retrieve the ATV. When deputies tried to stop the three, one fled on a motorcycle, and deputies were able to stop a vehicle that was occupied by Roberts and another man, Campbell said.

Deputies, Campbell said, discovered Roberts was wanted in Yadkin County on outstanding warrants and he was detained.

A Stihl chainsaw was found in the vehicle, Campbell said. The chainsaw and ATV were held by deputies until the owner was located.