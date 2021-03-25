Wyatt seeks to clarify nature of departures from Troutman Police

The Troutman Police Department has found itself in the middle of a social media storm with the recent departures and of several police officers, as well as the pending departure of interim Police Chief Corey Richard.
Town Manager Ron Wyatt said he wanted to clarify the nature of Richard’s departure and one reserve officer. He said the town has been aware for two months that Richard sought employment with the Mooresville Police Department. Richard confirmed his interest in the Mooresville Police Department and that it wasn’t until recently a formal offer was made.
“We wish Corey well in his new ventures with a new agency. As he put it, it is a new chapter in his life,” Wyatt said.
The Troutman town manager said that with another officer’s resignation, the town had logistical issues to handle to ensure proper coverage of all of the department’s shifts. “We did not want to leave shifts uncovered or unbalanced longer than needed,” Wyatt said of the timing of Richard being named interim chief and then soon turning in his resignation. Darin Payne is slated to be named the next interim police chief when Richard departs on April 5.
Richard serves as a detective currently for the Troutman Police Department and Wyatt said his position will likely be filled internally as he said they have a suitable candidate in mind.
In regards to part-time officer Kevin Sherard, the town manager said it was “splitting hairs” to call his exit a resignation, as the town was cutting ties with part-time officers who hadn’t worked in three months or more. He said Sherard, who works full-time as a detective with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, was one of those officers. Wyatt said there were no professional issues with the officer but that it wasn’t in the town’s interest to keep the certification of officers that worked infrequently.
Wyatt said the way the most recent departures were being framed on social media was incorrect.
“It bothers me that someone is trying to make it an issue by taking it to social media or otherwise because Troutman has great officers, great employees working hard. It doesn’t help by telling their version or partial facts and spinning into versions that are nowhere near valid or true,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said that when he said they hadn’t had two resignations on Wednesday, it was because of the knowledge of Richard’s previously pending job offer and because the town had already requested the department to part ways with Sherard on two previous occasions, though he did formally present a letter of resignation last week.
“It’s splitting hairs to put it that way,” Wyatt said.
Last week, Police Chief Tina Fleming and Officer James Darin Bumgarner submitted their resignations to the town of Troutman. Bumgarner’s resignation letter was sent to a television reporter and in the letter, he questioned Wyatt’s qualifications, accused the town manager of waging war on the department, and said “there has been an ongoing verbal and mental assault on many of the town’s employees.”
Bumgarner confirmed it was his letter, but said he wasn’t the one who leaked it to the media. So far, he is the only officer that has made any sort of public statement in regards to leaving the Troutman Police Department. Wyatt said he couldn’t comment on some of the specifics of all the issues, and said the former employee is allowed to express his opinions while he as a current employee can’t do the same.
While departures and resignations have been the talk of the town, Wyatt said that at least two officers he spoke with were sticking with the Troutman Police Department after seeking other employment.
Wyatt said when he was hired by the Town of Troutman, he was hired to enforce and adjust policies across all departments. He said that that several policy violations were costing the town thousands of dollars.
“I affect change through council’s request. I don’t have a personal agenda,” Wyatt said. “Several have chosen not to adjust to those policies and made the decision to no longer be employed. We have outstanding police officers, we have employees being treated fairly by policy across the board.
“It’s a shame that people are letting rumors and lies spread by wildfire.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL