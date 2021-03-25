Wyatt seeks to clarify nature of departures from Troutman Police

In regards to part-time officer Kevin Sherard, the town manager said it was “splitting hairs” to call his exit a resignation, as the town was cutting ties with part-time officers who hadn’t worked in three months or more. He said Sherard, who works full-time as a detective with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, was one of those officers. Wyatt said there were no professional issues with the officer but that it wasn’t in the town’s interest to keep the certification of officers that worked infrequently.

Wyatt said the way the most recent departures were being framed on social media was incorrect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It bothers me that someone is trying to make it an issue by taking it to social media or otherwise because Troutman has great officers, great employees working hard. It doesn’t help by telling their version or partial facts and spinning into versions that are nowhere near valid or true,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said that when he said they hadn’t had two resignations on Wednesday, it was because of the knowledge of Richard’s previously pending job offer and because the town had already requested the department to part ways with Sherard on two previous occasions, though he did formally present a letter of resignation last week.

“It’s splitting hairs to put it that way,” Wyatt said.