Wyatt says report of two more police officers resigning false

Troutman Town Manager Ron Wyatt said the report of two more officers who have submitted their resignations from the Troutman Police Department isn’t true.

“We have not had two more resignations yesterday and no we did not have a special meeting to discuss any policing issues. That is a lie and you can quote me on that part but we will discuss things that we need to publicly when it’s appropriate,” Wyatt said. “But I’m not going to comment and call somebody a liar but I shouldn’t have to be, to put out on the social media stuff that’s lies.”

Last week, Police Chief Tina Fleming and Officer James Darin Bumgarner submitted their resignations to the town of Troutman. While Fleming said nothing publicly, Bumgarner’s resignation letter was sent to a television reporter. Bumgarner questioned Wyatt’s qualifications, accused the town manager of waging war on the department, and said “there has been an ongoing verbal and mental assault on many of the town’s employees.” Bumgarner said Wyatt was hurting the TPD’s morale and undermining employees of the department with his words and actions.

Wyatt said he never had a direct conversation with Bumgarner and said the former officer had the right to voice his opinion, but Wyatt didn’t directly address the accusations saying he wasn’t at liberty to discuss the issues publicly.

Corey Richard was appointed interim chief.

