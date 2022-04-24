WWI, pandemic interrupted plans to build Statesville's first library

A school bus was parked behind the library as I drove in today. It was a welcome sight. Prior to the pandemic it was normal to have three or four buses a week bring groups of kids to the library in Statesville. When the pandemic hit, the Iredell County Public Library was forced to close our doors to the public. Staff members still came into work, but there were no patrons in the building. People still checked out books online and by phone, but in the beginning they were not allowed inside the building.

I continued to come in and work on various local history and genealogical projects. I still got calls, letters, and email requests for information which I continued to assist with, but I missed actually getting to meet people and talk to them in person. Being face to face allowed me to ask them questions and hear their stories. I often learned as much from talking to a patron as they did from me.

A public library has often been called the “people’s university.” It’s where people who didn’t go to college and those who are out of college go to continue their education through the books they check out. Walking around in the stacks with no patrons present just didn’t feel right. It occurred to me that a library without library patrons really isn’t a library anymore. When we stopped letting patrons come in we went from being a library to just being a book warehouse.

I love books. I have books at home that I loved reading. I probably will never read them again, but I still want to have them. Having these books is like having a security blanket from when you were growing up. You may not ever need it again, but you still want to know it’s there. Of course, those books are special because of their connection to me. A book without a reader can never live.

In telling the story of the history of the Iredell County Public Library I have focused on sharing the stories of the people who were a part of that history. It's those people and their stories that made the library come alive. Without them our history would just be a bunch of stats and numbers.

On March 8, 1917, Statesville voters approved a surtax to support a public library by a vote of 302 to 97. Library supporters such as Edith Louise Fawcett Ausley had secured the offer of $5,000 from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to build a new library in Statesville on the condition that the city of Statesville would provide $500 per year in support of its operation.

The building of a Carnegie Library in Statesville seemed assured, but world events almost immediately doomed the project. On March 8, 1917, the very day Statesville voters approved the library project, The Statesville Sentinel carried the following headline, “GERMAN PLOT IS UNEARTHED: Would Cause Mexico-Japan Form Forces Against United States.”

The Zimmermann Telegram, as it became known, had been sent by the German Foreign Office to Mexico offering a military alliance between Germany and Mexico should the U.S. enter World War I on the side of the Allies. Americans had held an anti-German sentiment ever since the sinking of the Lusitania by a German submarine on May 7, 1915, but had stayed out of the conflict.

The idea of Mexico attacking the U.S. seems ludicrous to us today, but you have to remember that on March 9, 1916, General Francisco “Pancho” Villa’s army attacked Columbus, New Mexico. Attacks against the Texas towns of Glenn Springs, San Ygnacio, and Fort Hancock soon followed.

Among the troops called up in response was Statesville’s local militia, the "Iredell Blues.” The Blues were sent to Camp Glenn at Morehead City before being deployed to El Paso, Texas, as part of the United States response to the threat. The Blues had returned to Statesville in February 1917, less than a month before the vote on the library.

On April 6, 1917, Congress voted to declare war on Germany. The United States was now a participant in a World War and Iredell County citizens focused all their attention and resources in supporting the war effort. 1917 was not the time to be worrying about building a library. The war would end with the signing of the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, but by then the U.S. was under attack from a new enemy.

On Nov. 12, 1918, the day after the signing of the Armistice, Mayor Lee Berts Bristol, announced that the quarantine prohibiting schools, churches, and large groups of people from meeting would remain in effect to stop the spread of the influenza epidemic. The first documented case of what was known as the Spanish Flu in the U.S. was in March of 1918 in Kansas, but within a few months the entire nation, including Iredell County, was caught up in the Great Influenza epidemic of 1918.

With no antibiotics or ventilators, social distancing was the only protection people had in 1918 and it would be 1921 before deaths in the U.S. returned to pre-pandemic levels. There wasn’t much point in building a library for a population under quarantine and on Aug. 11, 1919, Andrew Carnegie himself died of bronchial pneumonia.

Library supporters probably just felt like throwing up their hands at this point, but much had changed since 1917. The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote had been ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Less than two months after this victory, Mary Alice Robbins Long brought together 30 local women on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1920, for a meeting. The ladies voted unanimously to form a Woman’s Club. They met again one week later on Oct. 26 to adopt a Constitution and elect a slate of officers.

Mary Alice Long had worked with Edith Ausley in 1917 to get the library proposal passed. Statesville still needs a library and as the Woman’s Club first president she chooses the opening of a public library in Statesville as the newly formed club’s first project. The “Women’s Club Library” as it became known began in a little brick building at 144 E. Broad St., across from the Playhouse and next door to the W.R. Mills residence.

The building was rented by the club for $15 per month from Lafayette P. Henkel, who lived at 204 E. Broad. The minutes of the Woman’s Club for Oct. 27, 1921, notes that the next meeting of the club and all department meetings in the future will be held in the rented building. Serving as the club's first volunteer librarian is Edith Baldwin Conway, who was chairperson of the club’s library committee. Mrs. Conway had moved to Statesville with her husband, DeWitt Senter Conway, in 1918.

Finally, the library supporters catch a break for Edith Conway is already a librarian, having trained in library work at Simons College in Boston. She sets up the library by cataloging the books and creating a system for checking the books in and out. The brick building has two rooms one of which is set up as a reading room while the other houses the library books.

The Woman’s Club Library is formally opened to the public on Saturday, Feb. 25, 1922. The Woman’s Club members provide the books and supplies and volunteer with Mrs. Conway in its operation. Also, offering support financially, are the newly formed Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.

As the influenza epidemic receded quarantines were lifted and, having won the war, people were eager to start meeting as citizens again. The Hurst Turner Post of the American Legion officially organized on March 12, 1920. On May 2, 1921, the Statesville Rotary Club was organized and on Oct. 3, 1921, the Kiwanis Club of Statesville was chartered with 51 members.

Edith Fawcett Ausley must have rejoiced at the opening of what will be Statesville’s first permanent library. She had maintained a library in various locations in Statesville and had started the campaign to build a library 19 years earlier. On Saturday, March 10, 1923, less than two years after the library opened, Mrs. Ausley has a stroke due to high blood pressure. She suffers paralysis and dies on April 30, 1923, at the age of 50, at Long’s Sanatorium.

The Landmark in her obituary on May 1, 1923 refers to her as “one of the city’s most intellectual and cultured women with a big heart and always deeply desirous of helping others.” Her widowed husband is Daniel M. Ausley, a cashier at the Commercial National Bank which he helped found in 1908. The couple had lived at the Vance Hotel since it opened on June 17, 1922.

Edith does not live to see the marriage of her and Daniel’s only child Mary, who marries Major William Locke Allison on June 20, 1923. Daniel will die on April 18, 1928, at the Vance Hotel by suicide after shooting himself through the heart with a 38-caliber pistol. Bank examiners had arrived the day before to go over the Commercial National Bank's books.

The examiners would find the bank’s assets to be short $234,000. Bank president W.D. Turner and the banks directors close the bank on April 20, saying that the Commercial’s capital of 100,000 and surplus of $60,000 had been wiped out. On Feb. 4, 1932, the Commercial bank's failure is settled in court. The banks depositors are able to recover most of their money including the City of Statesville, and it’s the bank’s investors who suffer the loss.

Daniel McNair Ausley had not stolen $234,000 from the bank. The loss on the books came from paying high dividends in excess of the bank’s earnings. The court also made note of excessive and questionable loans being made. The directors are each fined $10,000 while the estate of D.M. Ausley is fined $5,000.

The Landmark noted in Mr. Ausley’s obituary that he had worked for the upbuilding and progress of Statesville and Iredell County. The City of Statesville banked with D.M. Ausley and most of the major projects in Statesville such as the building of the Vance Hotel had been financed through the Commercial National Bank.

The banking industry was largely unregulated in 1900 when Ausley started the Statesville Loan and Trust Company, which later becomes the Commercial National Bank. The Federal Reserve Act did not come into being until 1913. Ausley had sat on the Statesville Board of Aldermen for 10 years and was an active member of the Statesville Rotary Club. During World War I, he had served as captain of the Home Guard.

I think Daniel Ausley’s enthusiasm for the progress and development of Statesville and Iredell County just got the better of him. Who wouldn’t get excited over seeing a new building go up or a new business open its doors. Paying out high dividends would certainly have him popular with investors. He was well liked and respected by all those who knew him. He wasn’t a crook or thief. A crook or thief would not have killed themselves.

Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.