WSIC celebrates 75 years of broadcasting in Statesville

Over 75 years at WSIC, much has changed. From the format to the personalities, to how they do their work inside the station.

But what they say hasn’t changed is how they see themselves within the community.

“It is the people of Iredell County that make WSIC so special. We are just caretakers of the community station and look forward to 75 more years,” Mark Sanger said. He has owned the station since 2006.

That won’t change going into the next 75 years, either.

“It’s always been a community-involved station,” Kathy Flerx, the sales manager at WSIC, said. “It’s something we’ve always taken seriously. We’re just the keepers.”

The milestone snuck up on the station, they admit, but they look forward to taking time Thursday to relive some of the station’s history as they go about broadcasting their regular local and nationally syndicated shows. While there is no birthday cake like Mike Jackson, the station’s news director and production director, noted when the station celebrated its 12th anniversary, the station plans to put up some photos from years pasts as it celebrates this week and throughout the rest of the year.

The station, fittingly located on Radio Road, began broadcasting May 3, 1947, along with its former FM partner station, WSIC-FM and were owned by the Statesville Broadcasting Co. That was a first at the time with the simultaneous sign-on was a first in radio. The station later added FM transmitters in Statesville (100.7 FM) and Mooresville (105.9 FM). According to Jackson, the station had planned to launch sooner, but World War II would pushed back the station’s first broadcast until after the war.

While dedicated to talk radio now, from its start and into the 1980s WSIC saw itself as a full-service station as it played music while bringing sports and news to those in Statesville and Iredell County.

Flerx said a number of things have changed in radio over the years, but the basic structure of talk shows remains the same. The bigger change is the reach a station has beyond what it can terrestrially broadcast. Now, anyone with an internet connection can listen in, not just those in the station’s nearby coverage area. Another change is how the radio station isn’t just an audio broadcast anymore. Shows are live streamed onto Facebook with video as another way of connecting to listeners who now are viewers as well.

Jackson said there are certain things that are easier as computers and digital recording and editing means no need to have to splice and dice physical reels of tape.

“Back then, you make a mistake in a 30-second spot, when you’re 25 seconds in, you messed up and either has to start over or try splicing in the tape,” Jackson said. “With software, you can make amazing edits in seconds that would have taken an hour was a razor blade and a splice bar back in the old days.”

Flerx said while much has changed, on-air talent on the microphone and workers behind the soundboards and controls are critical to a smooth operation and a pleasant listening experience for the public.

