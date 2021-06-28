 Skip to main content
Wreck takes out power pole, causes electrical outages
Wreck takes out power pole, causes electrical outages

A large portion of northwest Statesville lost power on Sunday after a vehicle struck the pole on the corner Brevard Street and Woods Drive.

Statesville’s electrical crews responded and had the power back for most of those affected within 80 minutes, according to Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis said. It took longer for crews to restore power to Brevard Street because the pole and transformers on it had to be replaced.

Approximately 1,000 customers lost power at first, according to Director of Electric Utilities John Maclaga. He said that it was only a few customers after that on Brevard Street that were without power.

Only Bibleway Church was without power after that, according to Davis. The accident had damaged the line running directly to the church.

Despite the loss of power on Sunday, the church still celebrated Senior Overseer Christine Lattimore’s 41 years of ministry with a parade that took place on Bingham and Brevard Street.

The Statesville Police Department said the report on the incident hadn’t been filed yet, but did say a vehicle had struck the pole.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

