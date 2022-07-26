 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wreck on Interstate 40 in Iredell claims life of 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit.

Trooper J.M. Crouch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Rodney Forner was driving west on I-40 when his vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Forner, he said, was in the process of moving from Virginia to North Carolina.

Crouch said there was no indication of why Forner’s vehicle left the road. “There were no outside sources that contributed,” he said.

Forner was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Crouch said.

West Iredell and Monticello fire departments along with the Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded to the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed for about three hours, Crouch said.

Tags

