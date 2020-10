A wreck reportedly involving three tractor-trailers has one of the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 closed near exit 42.

Authorities are reporting no serious injuries in the wreck.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol indicated a truck hauling lumber was involved and the lumber had been moved partially out of the road.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.