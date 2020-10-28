 Skip to main content
Wreck closes one lane of I-77 for nearly seven hours
Wreck closes one lane of I-77 for nearly seven hours

A wreck involving three tractor-trailers closed one lane of Interstate 77 near exit 42 for approximately seven hours Tuesday.

Trooper L.P Hammer of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a flatbed truck, hauling lumber, was traveling north and came upon a slower moving truck.

The flatbed, driven by Santin Guillermo from Hialeah, Florida, struck the JB Hunt truck, driven by Aaron Gary of Charlotte. The crash caused both trucks to go into the right lane where a third tractor-trailer, operated by Anthony Terrell of Houston, Texas, was struck, Hammer said.

The lumber from the flatbed spilled partially onto the interstate.

Hammer said cleaning up the lumber and removing the three trucks took several hours with the interstate reopening around 10 p.m. The wreck happened at 3 p.m.

There were no injuries in the crash.

