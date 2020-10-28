Wreck blocks three lanes of Interstate 77 near Mooresville

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has three lanes of Interstate 77 north blocked near the 32-mile marker in Mooresville.

Emergency crews are reporting that the semi jackknifed and that 400 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled. Reports are that there are other vehicles involved.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported the three northbound lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Mooresville Fire Department’s hazardous materials team has been called to the scene as has the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Mooresville Fire Department, Mt. Mourne Fire Department and Iredell EMS all responded to the scene.