 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck blocks three lanes of Interstate 77 near Mooresville
0 comments
top story

Wreck blocks three lanes of Interstate 77 near Mooresville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
road closed.jpg

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has three lanes of Interstate 77 north blocked near the 32-mile marker in Mooresville.

Emergency crews are reporting that the semi jackknifed and that 400 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled. Reports are that there are other vehicles involved.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported the three northbound lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Mooresville Fire Department’s hazardous materials team has been called to the scene as has the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Mooresville Fire Department, Mt. Mourne Fire Department and Iredell EMS all responded to the scene.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Church to host Fall Festival
Local News

Church to host Fall Festival

  • Updated

South River Baptist Church in Statesville is preparing for Saturday's Fall Festival and invites the community to join them for their annual ce…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert