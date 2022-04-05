Wreath placed at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in honor of civil rights hero

A wreath stood outside Martin Luther King Park on Monday evening, a quiet reminder that the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis 54 years ago.

For a group that included ministers and mayoral candidate Brian Summers who placed the wreath, it was a moment to honor King’s legacy.

“This has always been something I wanted to do and be a part of since moving back to North Carolina last year,” Brian Summers said. “My hope is that we can remember Dr. King and his legacy on April 4 each year at the park.”

Summers, along with Mason McCullough, Seifullah El-Amin, Xavier Zsarmani and the late Anthony Turman, spearheaded the effort after initially requesting Shelton Avenue be changed to honor King.

“This nation owes Dr. King a debt of gratitude that can’t be repaid,” Summers said.

