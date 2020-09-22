WORTH THE WAIT: "Burnt Out Soul" a long time coming for Matt Walsh

Time has been a funny thing for Matt Walsh as the over 20-month wait to release "Burnt Out Soul" finally comes to an end this week. The long wait was worth it the Statesville native said.
"I think it's my best album I've recorded to date for two reasons. One is the maturity of the songs and the other being where it was recorded and the equipment it was recorded through," Walsh said. "It's definitely my best one to date."
The album comes out on Friday.
"There are eight songs, I only had two days really, a 14-hour recording session is what it amounted to, to basically bang out those songs. They had to be good and each one had to be strong. It's not that I don't do that with my other albums, I just was really, really painstaking about making sure to have parts and everything for a specific purpose," Walsh said.
He describes his style as Americana, which he said has elements of blues, country, and rock and roll. All of that is apparent from the opening track named "Come Here No More" to the album's end, but "Burnt Out Soul" differs from his previous work, and not just because of the unusual schedule for its production.
"I'm known for playing the guitar, but this album puts it in the backseat. It's not like I stop playing guitar all together on it, though," Walsh said.
The story of why it took so long and why it may be his best work yet is a mix of serendipity and deciding to plan anything for the year 2020. That's something Walsh couldn't have expected when he put down the tracks in a breakneck session in the famous Columbia Studio A in Nashville in December of 2018.
An unnamed person he was working with from Nashville had told him previously he needed to be ready at a moment's notice to record if he was to use the famous studio. It turned out that notice would come just a month after releasing his previous album, "The Midnight Strain" in November of 2018. He was asked if he had enough songs ready for an album a month later.
Walsh said yes.
"Which I didn't. I just said I did, I wasn't going to pass up that opportunity," Walsh said.
Walsh had two weeks to write, arrange and rehearse for the album that would become "Burnt Out Soul." He said it was a challenge as he isn't one to just sit down and write lyrics. He said usually ideas just "hit" him, but with this album, he wasn't going to have that luxury. He said despite the tight timeline, it checked off some of his musical goals and stated more than once that he believes it is his best work.
Walsh said recording in Columbia Studio A, with all the tools available to him there, brought out the "warm" feelings he said he got from some of the artists that recorded there. He wasn't comparing himself to them, but he said it was special for him to record in the same places where Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Dusty Springfield, Patsy Cline, Simon & Garfunkel, and others had. He said Columbia Studio A still looks like many of the old photos of the studio from the '50s and '60s.
It's a wide-open space that can be manipulated to how the artists and producers see fit. He said he didn't get lost in the history there as much as he took advantage of the technology there, both old and new.
"I didn't feel the ghosts, I was just like 'Wow, this sounds amazing'," Walsh said.
He couldn't have spent time too much thinking about history anyway thanks to the limited studio time.
The unusual timeline also meant he had to write lyrics before the music, which is strange for Walsh as he typically wrote the music first on his previous songs. He did say he got one "freebie" when his girlfriend was joking about his habit of staying up too late and falling asleep sitting up, saying "You're not going to let anyone shut your party down, are you?" which became the song, "Don't Shut My Party Down."
He said only having two weeks to create the album had a positive effect on the final product. Not only was he already in the mindset to record having so recently finished the previous album, but it also meant that it would be a simpler approach to the process as opposed to a more purposefully convoluted one.
"We didn't have time to layer a lot of sounds. Like on my last album I had five guitars layered on one song." Walsh said. "This was the exact opposite. We didn't have time to do anything but less is best. It sounds very open, it breathes. The music is allowed to breathe. It sounds simple, but it's complex if that makes any sense."
But of course, the other half of the story of why it took so long to release this quickly-recorded album involves what seemed to ruin everyone's plans in 2020: the coronavirus. If things had gone as planned, after "The Midnight Strain" ran its course through 2019, "Burnt Out Soul" would have come out sometime early in 2020.
"We were gonna put it out around April or March," Walsh said. "But then we got to the point where we knew we had to put it out so it wouldn't be outdated by the time all this is over."
Walsh said not being able to play shows to support the album was one of the reasons it kept getting pushed back as he still moves a considerable number of albums at shows. The good news is, however, Walsh said he had more pre-sales for this album than any of his others.
"With all the fear of not selling albums, it was really weird it turned out that way," Walsh said. "So much so that I bought two new guitars."
While Walsh had to sit and wait for much of the year, he plans on kicking off the album's release with a pair of performances. On Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a “First Listen” of some of the songs on it played live in front of a studio audience on the Sound Stage at WAME. On Saturday at 9 p.m. there will be an album release party at Red Buffalo Brewing Co. where he will play all the songs on "Burnt Out Soul" live along with other fan favorites. He said both will feature his rhythm section The Movers and there is plenty of distanced seating.
The wait is almost over now for Walsh, and perhaps the songs are aging well despite the long delay. But it's been an experience for him that certainly brings the album's name to mind.
"It's easy to feel like a burnt-out soul these days," Walsh said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
