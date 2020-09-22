WORTH THE WAIT: "Burnt Out Soul" a long time coming for Matt Walsh

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time has been a funny thing for Matt Walsh as the over 20-month wait to release "Burnt Out Soul" finally comes to an end this week. The long wait was worth it the Statesville native said.

"I think it's my best album I've recorded to date for two reasons. One is the maturity of the songs and the other being where it was recorded and the equipment it was recorded through," Walsh said. "It's definitely my best one to date."

The album comes out on Friday.

"There are eight songs, I only had two days really, a 14-hour recording session is what it amounted to, to basically bang out those songs. They had to be good and each one had to be strong. It's not that I don't do that with my other albums, I just was really, really painstaking about making sure to have parts and everything for a specific purpose," Walsh said.

He describes his style as Americana, which he said has elements of blues, country, and rock and roll. All of that is apparent from the opening track named "Come Here No More" to the album's end, but "Burnt Out Soul" differs from his previous work, and not just because of the unusual schedule for its production.

"I'm known for playing the guitar, but this album puts it in the backseat. It's not like I stop playing guitar all together on it, though," Walsh said.