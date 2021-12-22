World champion kickboxers showcase skills at seminar at Statesville's TKO

Two of the superstars in Muay Thai martial arts shared their knowledge in a hands-on training seminar last weekend at Statesville’s TKO gym.
Superbon and Petchtanong spent two hours at the Statesville gym owned and operated by Nathan and Hannah Speaks, giving demonstrations and working with a number of TKO students on techniques.
Superbon is the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and Perchtanong is the No. 7 Super Featherweight kickboxer in the world.
“To have two world champions come and share their knowledge was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Luke Summey, one of the TKO students who took part in the seminar.
Nathan Speaks said he has been training with kickboxers in Thailand for a number of years, and it was through that training that he was able to get Superbon and Petchanong to agree to instruct the TKO students.
The two fighters arrived at TKO on Sunday afternoon and, with little fanfare, got down to work. For two hours they showed students, ranging from children to adults, a variety of kickboxing techniques and stances. They first demonstrated the techniques and then circulated among the students to offer advice, both verbal and hands-on.
Both fighters talked to the individual students and communicated how to improve their techniques.
Matt McPherson, who has been training at TKO for five years, said the experience of working with the two champions was something not often available in the United States. He said he had been on trips to Thailand and was familiar with the caliber of instruction offered by the Thai trainers, but being able to take part in that training here was thrilling.
Superbon and Petchanong, he said, did a great job of explaining each move and helping the students perfect their techniques.
Chad Christy, who has been training at TKO for two years, said that everyone seemed to enjoy the seminar. “The kids really enjoyed it,” he said.
The level of instruction, he said, was top notch. “You can tell those guys had train for this their whole life,” Christy said.
Summey, who came to TKO in April after moving to the area, said he learned new moves and techniques during the seminar.
All three of the students praised the staff at TKO for bringing these two champions to Statesville and for the welcoming spirit at TKO.
Summey said as a newcomer to Muay Thai, he appreciated the relaxed atmosphere at TKO.
Christy said the family atmosphere was one of the reasons he was drawn to TKO in 2019. “The people are super nice and very talented,” he said.