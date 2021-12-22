World champion kickboxers showcase skills at seminar at Statesville's TKO

Matt McPherson, who has been training at TKO for five years, said the experience of working with the two champions was something not often available in the United States. He said he had been on trips to Thailand and was familiar with the caliber of instruction offered by the Thai trainers, but being able to take part in that training here was thrilling.

Superbon and Petchanong, he said, did a great job of explaining each move and helping the students perfect their techniques.

Chad Christy, who has been training at TKO for two years, said that everyone seemed to enjoy the seminar. “The kids really enjoyed it,” he said.

The level of instruction, he said, was top notch. “You can tell those guys had train for this their whole life,” Christy said.

Summey, who came to TKO in April after moving to the area, said he learned new moves and techniques during the seminar.

All three of the students praised the staff at TKO for bringing these two champions to Statesville and for the welcoming spirit at TKO.

Summey said as a newcomer to Muay Thai, he appreciated the relaxed atmosphere at TKO.