Must admit I haven’t followed major league baseball in recent years. Here’s another confession, I didn’t even know there was such a thing as the ”World Baseball Classic.” Actually, the WBC was founded in 2006, and features baseball teams from all over the world.

The final game was this week, and in case you missed it (I did, too), here’s the headline: SHOHEI OHTANI STRIKES OUT MIKE TROUT TO WIN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC! Yep, Japan beat the USA 3– 2. There may be no “… joy in Mudville, USA,” but I’m quite sure ALL of Japan is celebrating this momentous victory!

Harlene and I spent nine years in Iwakuni, Japan, and one of our most enjoyable cultural experiences was attending a baseball game in Hiroshima, a 40-minute drive north of Iwakuni. The team’s mascot is the carp, those corpulent, colorful fish. In a bit of trivia, the stylized “C” on their caps is the same one on the Cincinnati Reds. It was at the game in Hiroshima we heard the crowds shouting, “ganbatte, ganbatte, kudasai!” Our school’s Japanese teacher, later told us the phrase meant, “please do your best!” We also learned the appropriate Japanese response was, “Hai, ganbarimasu,” in English, “Yes, I will do my best!” Ohtani didn’t have to verbalize anything to his fans in the crowd, or back in Japan. He said it all with his bat, and especially his strong right arm. To no one’s surprise, he received the MVP award for the games.

One more thing, in the regular season Ohtani, who’s being touted as a modern-day Babe Ruth, is a team-mate of Trout’s; both play for the Los Angeles Angels!

This storybook ending reminded me of yet another baseball story from long ago, and far away (from Japan).

My wife and I spend part of our retirement in Fishers, Indiana. A few years ago, I attended a presentation by retired baseball player, Carl Erskine. As a kid, I can remember seeing him on TV occasionally on the lone “Game of the Week.” Carl spent his entire pitching career — 1948-1959 — with the Brooklyn (later Los Angeles) Dodgers. Following his retirement, he returned to his native Anderson, Indiana, where he became a successful coach, banker and author.

Carl, who was approaching his 90th birthday at the time, was a handsome, healthy-looking senior with an easy-going manner and a twinkle in his eye. Before beginning his informal talk, he said in his gentle way, “There’s something I usually do before speaking.” With that, he pulled a harmonica from his back pocket, and played a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Although Carl had an impressive baseball career, he talked very little about his own accomplishments. Instead, he spoke extensively about the appalling incidents of racism that his teammate Jackie Robinson had to endure while breaking into the major leagues. In fact, the title of Carl’s memoir is, “What I Learned from Jackie Robinson.” Carl also offered high praise for Branch Rickey, president and general manager of the Dodgers, who not only recruited Robinson, but was also determined to eliminate major league baseball’s unwritten segregation rule. After Robinson was named the National League’s MVP in 1949, Rickey made Robinson the highest paid Dodger in 1950 with a salary of $35,000 — roughly $380,000 in today’s dollars.

After 28 minutes or so, Carl opened the floor for Q&A. Mentioning that I came from a small town in western North Carolina, I shared that our most famous contemporary of his was catcher “Smokey” Burgess. (Note: Forrest “Smokey” Burgess was born in Caroleen and for some time owned a gas station on Main Street in Forest City). I asked Carl if he’d ever pitched against him — “Smokey” was noted for his pinch-hitting.

He said he probably had — “Smokey” had played on four National League teams — but couldn’t remember any specific batting story. He thought for a moment then, with a hint of a smile, shared this recollection:

“Smokey” was catching me in an All-Star game. I’d gone to 3-2 on one of the top hitters in the American League. The standard pitch at this point should’ve been a high, inside fast ball, but “Smokey” called for an off-speed pitch. I struck ‘im out. Many years later after retirement, I was at a reunion of sorts and met the guy I’d struck out in that game years before. He came up to me, smiled, and all he said was, “Helluva pitch!”