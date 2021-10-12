 Skip to main content
Works of well-known Alexander County artist Lucille Earp on display at the Hiddenite Center
alert top story

101321-srl-news-hiddenite-p1.jpg

Robbie Herman is the instructor for the Alexander JAM program.

 Photo used with permission

As a celebration of Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center 40th Anniversary, the Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit features the paintings of Lucille Earp, a well-known Alexander County artist who was the center’s first art instructor.

The gallery is filled with beautiful oil paintings from her amazing career in a retrospective exhibit of paintings, drawings and sculpture.

As a sixth grader at Conover Elementary School, young Lucille Wallace’s watercolor caught the eye of her teacher, who asked permission to frame it and display it in her classroom. The painting was a source of pride for Earp.

When her family moved to Taylorsville, she began eighth grade at Taylorsville Elementary School. She met Billy Eugene Earp, and they married in her senior year. Billy received his draft notice and served in the Army.

After service, the couple returned to Alexander County to rear their two children, Rickie and Wendy. With two children at home, Earp had a real desire to continue her education, particularly in art. Seeing “can you draw this” ads in a magazine, she drew a submission and sent it to the Minneapolis School of Advertising and Related Art. She enrolled in its correspondence course, and her training continued for three years. Lucille’s never-give-up approach to all things resulted in a successful 58-year art career. Earp took every oil painting class offered by Catawba Valley Technical College. She studied privately with Hickory artist Edward Turas for two years. She began teaching children’s art classes in 1967 and adult classes at Catawba Valley Technical College in 1969.

She taught oil painting classes at the Hiddenite Center until 2004. Earp’s work became known across the region through exhibits and competitions. In 1971, she reached a personal goal of completing her first of 10 church baptistry commissions.

Her limited edition prints and cards are available for purchase at the Lucas Mansion Gift Shop. Her book of her poems with her illustrations was published in 1988, another of her life goals. She also drew the plans for the Earps' lovely retirement home in Bethlehem, where they moved in 2007.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Her exhibit will continue through Oct. 28.

Exhibits are free and open to the public. 

JAM music program has new slate of classes

The Hiddenite Center is bringing the JAM music program back to its slate of classes.

The classes are held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Traditional group-style instruction is offered in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and bass for children and adults. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory.

Class cost is $30 for the six week series or $5 per class. Call to join the series in progress for $5 a class.

Class size allows social distancing with safety protocol in place.

The Junior Appalachian Musicians or JAM program at the center began in 2016.

The class meets on the porch of the Educational Complex at 70 Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, weather permitting, and otherwise in the multipurpose space of the building.

Robbie Herman is instructor for the program. He has a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage of traditional Appalachian style music.

For information or to register for the classes, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.

The center's events, exhibits and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of the N.C. Arts Council (a division of the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources; ncarts.org), Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, the Winston-Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, the Carpenter Family Foundation, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.

The center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair-accessible.

