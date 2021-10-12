Works of well-known Alexander County artist Lucille Earp on display at the Hiddenite Center

As a sixth grader at Conover Elementary School, young Lucille Wallace’s watercolor caught the eye of her teacher, who asked permission to frame it and display it in her classroom. The painting was a source of pride for Earp.

After service, the couple returned to Alexander County to rear their two children, Rickie and Wendy. With two children at home, Earp had a real desire to continue her education, particularly in art. Seeing “can you draw this” ads in a magazine, she drew a submission and sent it to the Minneapolis School of Advertising and Related Art. She enrolled in its correspondence course, and her training continued for three years. Lucille’s never-give-up approach to all things resulted in a successful 58-year art career. Earp took every oil painting class offered by Catawba Valley Technical College. She studied privately with Hickory artist Edward Turas for two years. She began teaching children’s art classes in 1967 and adult classes at Catawba Valley Technical College in 1969.