Works of Cornerstone Christian students to grace walls of Sen. Vickie Sawyer's office

Sen. Vickie Sawyer has changed the look in her Raleigh office as new pieces of artwork from the area grace her walls.
These newest selections come from Cornerstone Christian Academy, a K-12 private school with 221 students, located on Glover Street in Statesville. It was Renee Griffith, principal of the school, who reached out to see about getting the artwork exhibited because, as Sawyer noted, “she has obviously very talented young artists amongst her that wanted to celebrate their art in Raleigh.”
Sawyer, who represents the Senate's 34th District, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, wanted to honor her grandmother, who was an artist, and decided to do so by showcasing the work of artists in her district. She began this in early 2019 and continues to highlight the work of the local art community.
“I haven’t had a lot of student art,” said Sawyer, “and this is very exciting to be able to celebrate these young artists, and hopefully they can come up and visit me there. That would be pretty cool.”
It was in fact a previous visit that members of the school made to Raleigh that prompted the idea of Cornerstone’s artwork being exhibited in Sawyer’s office.
Last year, the school went to Raleigh to advocate for “what we call Opportunity Scholarship,” Sawyer said. “It’s for those kids whose families make less than $75,000 a year. They can get up to $4,000 in tuition assistance. So public ed is not just fitting that child, they can go to this school and use the Opportunity Scholarship and then get a little assistance to go. So, they came up to advocate for that, and that’s where Renee came up with the idea of bringing up the artwork.”
Griffith said that they “feel very honored students’ artwork from Cornerstone will be displayed at Sen. Sawyer’s office in Raleigh.”
The 10 pieces that were taken all placed in the top three in their particular category at a regional art competition held in March, Griffith said. They are the work of the following students: Makenna Kletsch and Tracie Bryant, 12th grade; Sarah Connolly, 11th grade; and AnnDee Barker and Jackson Kletsch, ninth grade.
Sawyer shared that she is grateful that Griffith was steadfast in reaching out to her and that she in turn received this artwork “because it’s beautiful.”