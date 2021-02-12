Workout, wine to combine at CrossFit Fort Dobbs

CrossFit Fort Dobbs is teaming up with Lake Mountain Coffee for a workout and wine later this month, but don't worry, you won't have to work too hard to get that drink.

"Don't worry, it's a light work, and then we enjoy the wine," Sissel Svenkerud said. She owns and operates CrossFit Fort Dobbs.

There will be coffee, too, of course. It will be a free event on Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. when there will be a WOD (Workout of the Day) and then wine as the two local businesses hope to foster a sense of community. CrossFit Fort Dobbs said to bring friends and family as there will also have alcohol free options as well.

"We think it’s important for local businesses to team up for events like this because it helps create relationships and a better sense of community with downtown Statesville," Svenkerud said. "It also gives them recognition and a chance to market to a different platform. As far as the work out it will be more targeted to newcomers or first-time CrossFitters and then afterward will be a chance to mingle and learn more about CFFD."

Lake Mountain Coffee owner Andy Smith said he simply wants to see the city be successful and he can use his business to help others thrive, he is all for it.

"Anyway to help and collaborate," Smith said. "Anything to help local business, I don't want to see everything be a chain (restaurant)," Smith said.

