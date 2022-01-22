Word inspires action as Piney Grove AME Zion Church donates 100 blankets to those in need

Actions speak louder than words, but sometimes those words can be a call to action.

That was the case at Piney Grove AME Zion Church as the words preached by Vickie Brown inspired Shanlyn Nichols and others at the church and in the community to donate 100 blankets to those in need over the holiday season.

“I just had a vision,” Nichols said. She said the sermon from Brown was about helping one another. “It just came to me with the cold weather coming to start a blanket drive.”

The drive began in the fall and culminated with the blankets being handed out in December to the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Ministries and RHA Health Services.

She said church members and people from around the community in Iredell County, as well as several businesses, donated to the drive.

The blanket drive came after other efforts put together at the church, which included giving out bath bags — with toothbrushes, toothpaste, wash clothes, water, and a small snack among other things — to the homeless in the community as well.

