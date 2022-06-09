Wood named assistant vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services

Lisa Wood has joined Iredell Health System as the new assistant vice president of nursing and patient care services.

Wood has a diverse background in nursing and leadership with experience in critical and progressive care, long-term acute care, vascular care, and wound care and hyperbarics. She has held several leadership roles in her career, including chief nursing officer, regional clinical and operations director for multiple wound and hyperbaric clinics, regional wound care director for more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals, nurse manager of progressive care and telemetry, and operations manager.

She was initially drawn to health care because of the care and kindness her mother exhibited to others. These values sparked Wood’s love for helping others in need, and she decided to volunteer as an EMT.

“I felt limited in how much I could help people because I could not dedicate as much time to EMS with a full-time job. Feeling drawn to do more, I went to nursing school so I could help more people every day,” she said.

Wood earned an associate degree in nursing from West Virginia Northern Community College before receiving her bachelor’s in nursing from Wheeling Jesuit University. She went on to earn her Master of Science in nursing and is pursuing her doctorate in health care administration.

She is excited to begin her new role and combine her skill set with Iredell’s group of leaders and her new teammates.

“My goal is to lead and be a mentor, promoting the hospital’s values of compassion, respect, collaboration, and integrity,” Wood said.

Wood is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Greater Charlotte Healthcare Executives Group, the American Nurses Association, the North Carolina Nursing Association, and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

She is originally from the Upper Ohio Valley, about 45 minutes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In her free time, Wood enjoys reading, bird watching and spending time with her family.