The 2023 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series in downtown Statesville will kick off Friday with the Wood Family Tradition.

Wood Family Tradition brings more than 150 years of combined experience in the bluegrass and bluegrass gospel genre. Family values, legacy, faith and humor are just a few things that Wood Family Tradition bring to the stage. Music, however, is nothing new to this family. Stemming from the legacy of hard-driving, traditional and original bluegrass music that the legendary banjoist/singer/songwriter Al Wood began in the 1960s, band members Mike, Bobby, Jason and Brian Wood were raised on a strict diet of bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music. On Friday night, listen to the sounds of Mike Wood on guitar and vocals, Bobby Wood on bass and vocals, Jason Wood (formerly of The James King Band and Audie Blaylock & Redline) on mandolin and vocals, Mackenzie Wood on vocals, and Brian Aldridge (formerly of Sideline) on banjo and vocals.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles.

Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock ‘n’ roll, you’ll hear something you will enjoy dancing and singing along to.

The concerts are held in downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages or coolers are allowed.

Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.

Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring their well-loved Clocktower IPA, Center Street Ale, Blue’sberry Ale and Cranberry-Apple Seltzer.

Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Foxy Roxy’s Pizza food trucks will be serving food, sweets, water and soft drinks.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming dates:

June 2 — The Chairmen Of The Board

July 7 — The Pizazz Band

Aug. 4 — Dani Kerr & The Skeleton Krew

Sept. 1 — Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band with REO Survivor & Co.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these valued sponsors:

Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, DENSO, Allen Tate Realtors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, AFC Urgent Care, Hilton Garden Inn, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, Sound Check Live, HunkaJunk Hauling, City of Statesville, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.

The 2023 season is being celebrated for 15 years of sponsorship from Piedmont HealthCare.

Parking is available throughout downtown in the nine public parking lots. The partners at Mitchell Community College invite guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit www.downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.

For more information about the 2023 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting www.svlfridayafterfive.com.