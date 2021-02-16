Women’s heart health: Stay informed, know your risks

Heartbeats can tell us a lot of things. They race when we get nervous or anxious. They bump against our chests when we exert energy. They leap into our throats when we sense danger. What we sometimes do not recognize are the ways our heart responds to silent attackers.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with many heart disease symptoms being hard to detect or even describe. Educating yourself on symptoms and risks can help you catch this silent killer before it’s too late.

As part of Iredell Health System’s Healthy Hearts virtual series, Tori Hudgins, a physician assistant with Iredell Health System’s Heart and Vascular Center, held a presentation last Thursday on women’s heart disease and the associated risks and symptoms.

“Heart disease causes one in three women’s deaths each year, but if we surveyed, only one in five women believe heart disease is her greatest health threat,” said Hudgins.

The most common types of heart diseases are coronary artery disease, heart attacks, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias, congestive heart failure, and congenital heart disease. Each type has its own unique symptoms and risks.

Coronary artery disease