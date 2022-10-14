'Women Making a Difference' theme of program at Statesville club meeting

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with special motivational speaker, Tyronna Hooker, who spoke about “Women Making a Difference.”

She spoke of the importance of success is “u” and the differences that you make in the community. She also read the story of carrots, eggs and ground coffee beans each being put into boiling water and their different outcomes. The moral was how we handle things in everyday life and the way we deal with adversity.

Club President Dana White presented membership recognition of two “Special Gems” within the club and for October. The “Gem of the month” was Sandra Landry and “Hidden Gem” was Linda Lavinder.

The October project focus is for Bella’s Backpacks. The backpacks consist of comfort items for children who go through the Dove House. Backpacks will be assembled on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. Items needed include small blankets, journals, coloring books, colored pencils, individual tissue packets and hair brushes. All club members, potential members and guests are invited to attend.

A fall rock painting will be held at the clubhouse on Monday from 5:15-6:45 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to enjoy refreshments and learn more about the club. Invite a friend and join us for this relaxing event. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.

A major club upcoming fundraiser is in honor of the historic clubhouse turning 95 years old. An Afternoon Tea at “The Clubhouse” Preservation Fundraiser will be held Nov. 5-6, starting at 2 p.m. each day. There will be a chance to experience culinary delights, music and more with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Tickets are $60 per person and all proceeds will be directed to the Statesville Woman’s Club Capital Campaign Fund. The original Historic clubhouse was built in 1927; and the present one was rebuilt in 1928 after a fire and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Gill at 704-657-5008. The club has also updated its website to www.statesvillewomansclub.org.