Women leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognized

Recognizing that “many women have felt isolated from other people and anxious about the future,” during the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, Lawrence structured the conference to address a variety of current and relatable issues. She shared her feelings about the value of Relief Society and how her involvement in it has affected her life.

“I have been blessed with feelings of love and understanding for (those) I serve. Although I have been fortunate to have good health and many other advantages in life, I’ve often had questions on how best to raise my children and how to survive and thrive personally in this ever-challenging world. Especially since we live far from extended family, the Relief Society has provided a way for me to form relationships with other women of faith so that I have a safe forum to find answers to my many questions. … The Gastonia Stake Relief Society has given us a way to connect with other women and a means to share words of comfort and hope in the teachings of the gospel of Jesus Christ. In the Relief Society, we always know we can find a friend.”