Women in the workplace, politics, or heading to space deserve headlines

In 1980 I entered a 5,000 word contest. “Economic Justice for Homemakers.” I was in the top 8 of 2,000 entries and one paragraph was printed in Women’s Day magazine with a picture. My submission was written on a typewriter with no spell check and only whiteout. All references were compiled via the library rather than Google. It’s time to dig out that magazine and reread.
My motivation stemmed from the fact that I was classified a “homemaker” after a serious accident so replacement services by an insurance company paced my total value at $15 per day. (No, not $15 per hour!) I was unable to care for my husband and three children. I was totally incapacitated for 255 days and the assessment of my time, energy and talent estimated I could have been replaced during this time for $3825.01!
The Women’s Day quote:
“Could it be that we’ve been sitting too long, going unrecognized as the mother-force of a moving country? We’ve been content to watch passively through the window or through the eyes of a TV camera and see others unionize or hold their banners high. We wave our dish towels in support and respect. But where do our heated words lead — right back to the frying pan on our own stove!”
The research in my report is outdated. Wifely duties vary in every home. “I had paid vacations, rest periods, job security and compensation not marred by dollar value nor materialistic value.” In my mind charts, graphs and data based on division of tasks lead straight toward the dissolution of marriage.
Today I proudly choose to avoid Googling to explain and combat the current trends. The value of women in the home has gone through a metamorphosis. Women may have become more assertive and vocal. Our culture no longer has the mindset of “I wish I could” but rather demands results. With the resolve of equal pay for equal work, the dynamics of the family has changed.
During Women’s History Month, my updated (or outdated) views have morphed into a revised list of my Bill of Rights. The details explained in the magazine were divided and measured according to: marriage rights, economic, divorce, educational, jobs, tax, legal & old age rights. Perhaps I should work backward to address old-age rights.
As a retired educator I evaluated my rights, and those of my students. I could do a thesis just on the changes in the past forty-one years. Each person views their contributions through the eyes of their circumstances. With weaker eyes my vision has improved. I can see through the fog to focus on what is really important in life.
A housekeeper tends to the upkeep of the home. A homemaker tends to all aspects of a family. She’s a cook, cleaner, guidance counselor, chauffeur, advisor, coach, party-planner, critic, tutor, listener and hugger.
George Bernard Shaw said, “There are two tragedies in life — One is not to get your heart’s desire. The other is to get it.” Dreams cannot fulfill all wishes, for either financial forecast is imperfect.
This issue is much more than women and their financial forecast. Perhaps it’s the recognition of self-worth and the true value and status of a homemaker.
As an advocate of lifelong learning I contend that opportunities to learn exist for women who are ambitious and creative within the home. Women can’t be catalogued, measured, and assessed by charts and graphs. Although women studies at universities attempt to analyze our value. However, our value is not solely doing household chores but rather in our contributions to church, community and a composite of interests.
We may not all be notable activists, high-paid leaders, politicians, athletes, inventors, or scientists, but the job responsibilities of the “average” homemaker are just as challenging and daunting. We just may not be recognized in the tabloids or proclaimed a national wonder. The theme should have just stated National Women’s Month. Being confident in your role is the perfect path to happiness.
Women in the workplace, politics, or heading to space deserve headlines. The homemaker has also accomplished independence not based on money or status. They have become responsible and respected for their choices. Women are freer to pursue their interests and talents. On the other hand there are groups of women who take advantage of a situation, issue, or cause. As gold and silver prices fluctuate in value, so do women.
