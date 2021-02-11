Women in Red Service planned at Hiddenite church

The Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will host the Women in Red Service at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the church, 81 Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite.

The theme will be women empowered by the blood, and the speaker will be Minister Georgellen Brown, pastor of St. Joseph Baptist Church in Statesville.

Due to the pandemic, the service will be held in the parking lot, and attendees can remain in their vehicles.