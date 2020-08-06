Woman says God protected her from tractor-trailer running off road near her house

Jennifer Comer was about to go check her mail before leaving for work but instead, she felt the need to go to her car first.

The next thing she heard was the sound of a tractor-trailer plowing through a ditch and crashing near her home.

"The Lord kept me from going to the mailbox," Comer said. "If not, I probably wouldn't be standing here now."

Comer said the driver fought to keep the truck from rolling over and kept it upright. The driver of the truck reported no injuries but the truck ran into the ditch with enough force to dislodge the back two wheels. The trailer on the truck was damaged heavily as well.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Bass said the driver lost control while driving in the 2800 block of West Memorial Highway in Union Grove. He said the truck hit a culvert before coming to a stop.

Comer said their home was undamaged except for the mailbox, a sign for her and her husband Matthew's business, 2 Hands Woodcraft, and the area in front of the home near the culvert.

Once the truck came to a stop, Comer said she went to check on the d river. "Other than being banged up, it's a miracle he's here, too."

Union Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck.

