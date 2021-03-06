Woman said KKK flyer was left on her doorstep

Genesis Houpe said she’s always had a target on her back as a Black woman so she wasn’t surprised when a flyer reportedly from the KKK ended up in her hands after her son found it on their doorstep on Saturday.
“I’m just a mom, and a Black woman and I want to see a change in my community,” Houpe said. “I’m sure those reasons there had a lot to do with it, mainly the one that I’m Black.”
The message itself seemed clear with “KKK” and “We see everything” written on the paper that was sealed in a clear zip-lock bag along with candy and a business card for a chapter of the white supremacist group.
Similar flyers were found in different areas of the county and city on Saturday. Police Chief David Addison and Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the incident is under investigation. Addison didn’t comment on if the SPD believed whether the flyers were randomly distributed or targeted, and Campbell said it was early in the investigation and didn’t wish to speculate as it was ongoing.
Houpe said she doesn’t believe it was random as she is Black and she spoke earlier this week when news of a possible move of the Confederate Memorial statue broke. She had started a petition at change.org to ask the local governments to remove the statue.
“I definitely don’t feel like it was random, I feel like it was a strategic move, it was made to intimidate and spread fear,” Houpe said.
Houpe was concerned to find the flyer, but said that fear didn’t cross her mind.
“At first I was angry and I was upset, but fear never crossed my mind because as I read the business card, it says the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire, so I know they’re afraid of me because they’re hiding,” Houpe said. “I was angry and upset because how dare the cowards to target me… I’m not going to be running around afraid, but I’ll be more cautious. I’m always aware of my surroundings. But I’m not afraid or worried. They want to be invisible, but I want to shed a light on what they are doing.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL