Woman said KKK flyer was left on her doorstep

Genesis Houpe said she’s always had a target on her back as a Black woman so she wasn’t surprised when a flyer reportedly from the KKK ended up in her hands after her son found it on their doorstep on Saturday.

“I’m just a mom, and a Black woman and I want to see a change in my community,” Houpe said. “I’m sure those reasons there had a lot to do with it, mainly the one that I’m Black.”

The message itself seemed clear with “KKK” and “We see everything” written on the paper that was sealed in a clear zip-lock bag along with candy and a business card for a chapter of the white supremacist group.

Similar flyers were found in different areas of the county and city on Saturday. Police Chief David Addison and Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the incident is under investigation. Addison didn’t comment on if the SPD believed whether the flyers were randomly distributed or targeted, and Campbell said it was early in the investigation and didn’t wish to speculate as it was ongoing.

Houpe said she doesn’t believe it was random as she is Black and she spoke earlier this week when news of a possible move of the Confederate Memorial statue broke. She had started a petition at change.org to ask the local governments to remove the statue.