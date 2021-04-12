 Skip to main content
Woman charged with posting illicit images online
Woman charged with posting illicit images online

  • Updated
Authorities charged a Statesville woman with posting harassing images on social media.

Anna Grace Money, 26, of Treeline Drive, was charged with felony disclosure of private images and misdemeanor repeated use of an electronic device to harass. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed March 29 concerning threats to post illicit images onto social media accounts. Following the threat, Campbell said, the victim discovered the images were posted.

Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell began an investigation, and after collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses, Money was arrested Saturday.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.

Money’s history includes resisting a public officer, driving after consuming under age 21 and simple assault.

image003.png

Money
