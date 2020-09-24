Woman arrested on indecent liberties count

A woman was arrested for indecent liberties with a minor after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Hillary Jean Griffin, 40, of Whistling Pines Drive was arrested on the felony charge Saturday. A magistrate issued a $20,000 bond.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies were dispatched Aug. 7 about a possible sexual assault on a minor by an acquaintance. Campbell said that, while deputies were on the scene gathering details, Griffin was arrested on a charge of resist, obstruct and delay a law enforcement officer. A magistrate set bond at $1,000.
Detective Sgt. Kate Harwell followed up on the report, and obtained a warrant for Griffin on the indecent liberties charge.
