Woman arrested, man sought in series of break-ins

A woman is in custody and a man is being sought for a crime spree that included the theft of items ranging from lawn equipment to shoes.
Caitlin Amber Conner, 23, of North Bost Street, was arrested Wednesday on five counts each of felony break and enter and misdemeanor larceny, four counts of larceny after break and enter, two counts each of break and enter a motor vehicle, felony identity theft and misdemeanor conspiracy and one count each of felony conspiracy to break and enter, felony aiding and abetting larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $160,000.
Nicholas Dale Johnson, 27, of North Bost Street, Statesville, is being sought by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said around the end of April, authorities received reports of several breaking and entering cases of residences, motor vehicles and outbuildings. Items taken, he said, included lawn equipment, power tools, guns, jewelry, bags, purses and shoes.
He said investigators determined the suspects were driving a gray hatchback-style vehicle, and the suspects appeared to be a man and woman.
Through the help of victims and citizens who lived in the area of the break-ins, video surveillance was obtained and detectives were able to identity the two as Conner and Johnson, Campbell said. Detectives found the hatchback, but the two had acquired another vehicle, a Kia Optima, he said.
Warrants were obtained for the two, and last Wednesday, detectives received information that the pair had committed another breaking and entering in the city of Mooresville, Campbell said
Detectives also learned they were now driving a blue Impala, he said.
A broadcast was sent out to deputies to be on the lookout for this vehicle, and a short time later, authorities attempted to stop the car near Fox Avenue in Statesville, Campbell said.
After a short pursuit, both occupants fled on foot, Campbell said.
Deputies, with assistance from the Statesville Police Department, converged on the area and a canine and drone were used. Conner was located coming out of the wood line on Fox Avenue and taken into custody, Campbell said.
Johnson was not found, he said.
Detectives, acting on information received, went to a local motel and executed a search warrant. Campbell said several items believed to have been stolen were located. A search warrant also was executed on the Impala and additional stolen property was found, he said.
Conner’s history includes misdemeanor larceny and assault.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court, and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible.