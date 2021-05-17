Woman arrested, man sought in series of break-ins

Warrants were obtained for the two, and last Wednesday, detectives received information that the pair had committed another breaking and entering in the city of Mooresville, Campbell said

Detectives also learned they were now driving a blue Impala, he said.

A broadcast was sent out to deputies to be on the lookout for this vehicle, and a short time later, authorities attempted to stop the car near Fox Avenue in Statesville, Campbell said.

After a short pursuit, both occupants fled on foot, Campbell said.

Deputies, with assistance from the Statesville Police Department, converged on the area and a canine and drone were used. Conner was located coming out of the wood line on Fox Avenue and taken into custody, Campbell said.

Johnson was not found, he said.

Detectives, acting on information received, went to a local motel and executed a search warrant. Campbell said several items believed to have been stolen were located. A search warrant also was executed on the Impala and additional stolen property was found, he said.

Conner’s history includes misdemeanor larceny and assault.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court, and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible.