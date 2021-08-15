Within Lake Norman exists the ultimate ghost town

I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Mooresville, for a scalding cup of Clutch coffee, and I was making some serious time. I happened to glance to my left and notice a personal watercraft rider literally keeping up with me riding parallel to the bridge. He kept looking over at me like his scooter had the endurance to outrun my Volkswagen Tiguan. He managed to hold on for a good 15 to 20 seconds before disappearing.
I assume once I exited the bridge back onto solid ground, my worthy opponent was alert enough to retreat before meeting his doom pinballing against the cement pylon supports. His PWC becoming another relic at the bottom of the great lake, confusing future scuba divers as to how a modern PWC ended up in the neighborhood of a ghost town circa 1950. As I was crossing the bridge and staring out at the water, I couldn’t help but think back to a passage I read about how the big, beautiful lake was the brainchild of a genius engineer from South Carolina who also created the world’s first hydroelectric power plant at Niagara Falls way up in New York. That is impressive, but even more, that he thought it up in 1905.
The wily engineer decided that Iredell and Mecklenburg counties would be the perfect place to build a gigantic lake whereby an energy company could be constructed to provide millions of people with power. But there was one problem. There was an entire town that existed in the area where the engineer wanted the lake to be.
“It needs to be here. What do you propose we do?” the engineer might have asked the financial backer a Mister James “Buck” Buchanan Duke, an executive at a prominent North Carolina tobacco company.
“Well, I have given this some considerable thought and I think we should give them houses nearby. I think that is a pretty nice incentive.”
“I can see that working.”
And so they put their plan to action. The residents that lived in the town were offered their own houses if they moved. Those that refused, we can ascertain, weren’t left to drown, but they must have been aggravated if not murderously furious for having to relocate.
One way or another, the population of the town was moved and North Carolina found itself with a ghost town.
But what makes this ghost town unique is that instead of demolishing an entire town with an army of bulldozers, creating a pile a refuse that could rival Mount Fiji, the creators decided to fill the lake and leave everything as it was, and that is what they did. The entire town still exists today, just at the bottom of the lake. It is an underwater ghost town. With a trained scuba diver, what an amazing experience that would be to take an underwater tour of this town, frozen in history, inhabited by all of the weird and wonderful aquatic creatures present in the lake today.
Try and get away with flooding an entire abandoned town in today’s world. Maybe in some states, it would be plausible. But it is fascinating that they were able to do it and add to the mystique of the lake. How can you not be intrigued by all of the antiques down there, floating around in the attics of those old forgotten homes, a 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card, or even a Pinner Qing Dynasty Vase? Who really knows?
It is only a matter of time before some exploration team descends on the old town. Maybe they’ll be in search of the Elk County gold or other treasure that made its way to the area from destinations as far away as Plum Point, Money Hill, Cape Fear, or Gander Hall Plantation. But more than likely it will be to study the day-to-day lives of the people that lived there and made the town their home. Their memories and dreams, still there in the dark depths of one of America’s most mystifying destinations.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.