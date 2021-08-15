Within Lake Norman exists the ultimate ghost town

I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Mooresville, for a scalding cup of Clutch coffee, and I was making some serious time. I happened to glance to my left and notice a personal watercraft rider literally keeping up with me riding parallel to the bridge. He kept looking over at me like his scooter had the endurance to outrun my Volkswagen Tiguan. He managed to hold on for a good 15 to 20 seconds before disappearing.

I assume once I exited the bridge back onto solid ground, my worthy opponent was alert enough to retreat before meeting his doom pinballing against the cement pylon supports. His PWC becoming another relic at the bottom of the great lake, confusing future scuba divers as to how a modern PWC ended up in the neighborhood of a ghost town circa 1950. As I was crossing the bridge and staring out at the water, I couldn’t help but think back to a passage I read about how the big, beautiful lake was the brainchild of a genius engineer from South Carolina who also created the world’s first hydroelectric power plant at Niagara Falls way up in New York. That is impressive, but even more, that he thought it up in 1905.