Winter Wonderland planned again for this weekend at Iredell COAST

Iredell COAST will be hosting another Winter Wonderland this Saturday, where visitors can expect fun, games, food, hot cocoa and face painting.

Admission is $10, while children younger than 3 get in free to the event at 625 Sullivan Road, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua McCrary, the executive director of Iredell COAST, said they are looking forward to another weekend of holiday fun after several dozen visitors came by.

“People seemed very happy and thankful to be able to participate in a holiday event that didn’t break the bank. Many people were happy they didn’t have to go to a mall and pay those prices to see Santa,” McCrary said.

While Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be headed back to the North Pole, McCrary said this weekend visitors can take photos with Olaf, a character from the movie “Frozen,” which will be free.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.