Winning Miss North Carolina title would be everything to Hager

Melody Hager has grown up around crowns and sashes and music, all of which have played a large role throughout her life and continue to do so today as she vies for the title of Miss North Carolina.
As a young child, Hager remembers playing dress up with her mom’s crowns and sashes that she won in 1985 when she was crowned Miss Northeastern Ohio and in 1986 when she won the title of Miss Medina-Lorain.
As she got older, Hager said she was that “angsty kid, I listened to hard rock and I wore all black, and so I never saw myself in this kind of position” competing in pageants and winning titles. However, it was her mom, Liz Luke, who saw that her daughter could do this, as she told her, “I’ve got plans for you. You are qualified for this.”
Hager shared another memory from the early age of 5, watching her mom, who performed in a band called the Band of Gold. In fact, music was how her parents met, she shared. “I was in the audience. I saw my mom and she’s singing, so I run up on the stage and I snatch the microphone from her and finish the song, in key, in temp, drop the mic and walk way.”
That would not be the last time that Hager would be on stage performing as she currently sings in a band, Melody and the Notes, with her dad, Mike Hager. “Singing has been something I’ve been involved with all my life, and now as an adult, it’s really neat that I get to be able to do that with my dad.”
Fast forward to Hager’s junior year in college on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She had just transferred there and she decided to give the Miss Asheville competition a try. Researching it, Hager said she attended some of the interest meetings and for six months, “I regimented myself.” During this time, the pageants still had swimsuits, she noted, and so she was in the gym five days a week and also made sure she was keeping up with current events, practicing her singing and “just doing all of those things to make sure I was ready for my first competition.”
She was not only ready, but her hard work paid off as she walked in and won the title of Miss Asheville in 2017. “I’m so grateful for that experience. It’s a cool way for my mom and I to bond,” Hager said.
Music and pageantry would go hand in hand once again for Hager as related how the band, Melody and the Notes, were playing at one of Mooresville’s Festival of Food Trucks and, while she was singing, she noticed someone watching. He approached and she realized it was the director of the Miss Statesville organization who told her that even though she was from Charlotte, she could compete in the Miss Statesville pageant since this would be the first year they were opening it up to women outside Iredell County.
“I decided to fill out the paperwork,” Hager said, “and I prepped for a few weeks, and then I won the title” of Miss Statesville 2020-21.
“It’s been a good time ever since. It’s definitely been a roller coast, but it’s been a good one,” she shared.
Serving as Miss Statesville, Hager is representing the area in hopes of gaining another title — that of Miss North Carolina. This is the 100th anniversary of the Miss America organization, and “it is a big deal,” said Hager. The pageant, which is being held in High Point, is a busy time for the 34 women competing for the title.
Because of COVID, pageant activities will look a little different as they usually are jampacked with productions, sponsor visits and rehearsals, Hager noted. However, each day, from Tuesday through Saturday, the participants will be involved in different aspects of the pageant.
Hager said check-in time was Tuesday, during which she would make sure she had everything prepared for each portion of the competition. Wednesday would be the day for her private interview with the North Carolina judges, followed by the talent competition Thursday as she prepares to use her singing talent and perform the song “Dream On.” Friday will include onstage questions, social impact pitches and evening gowns. Saturday is the finals of the competition and can be streamed via PageantsLive! Access is $20.
From her time as Miss Asheville and Miss Statesville, Hager’s social impact initiative has centered around music. The initiative is entitled “Music is Medicine. Music Therapy Matters” for which she advocates for music therapy and music therapists in North Carolina and throughout the country.
If she wins the title of Miss North Carolina, Hager said she would continue with this same initiative.
“I’ve got a plan set out,” she said. “Part of my social impact initiative, I’ve organized jam sessions fundraisers. The concept is local venues donate their space, we get a group of musicians together, most of the time they are so open to it, any excuse to jam and celebrate music. And then we get a music therapist to come out who is our honored guest and they get to talk about their practice and what music therapy is. And then we implore the audience to donate funds, instruments, cleaning supplies especially now during COVID, whatever the therapist needs, that is what we are there to do. We are there to serve them.”
As Miss North Carolina, she would likewise plan jam sessions across the state, especially in the more rural areas, she noted, as there are many people that don’t know about music therapy. This, she continued, “leads to the next project of lobbying for music therapy recognition and protection through licensure. This is something I’ve discovered little later on in my efforts with my social impact initiative. The North Carolina music therapy task force, they’re trying to push for this legislation that would require music therapy to be a recognized and protected practice.”
This would mean that not just anyone can call themselves a music therapist, but they must have that licensure in the state, and make sure people are qualified and have that state recognition.
In her role as Miss Statesville, Hager has also had a jam session fundraiser at Daveste’ Vineyard and Winery in Troutman raising money for Piedmont Music Therapy, released a Christmas album with Miss Metrolina and Miss Gastonia raising money for G-Cleft Therapy and Services, and attended an Empower Her event, along with many other community events, a grand opening and parades.
Hager shared that she was nervous about the fact she wasn’t actually from Statesville, saying “why should anyone accept me as Miss Statesville. This is just such a special title for Statesville. It was really special being welcomed into the community. Everyone was so sweet, just very welcoming.”
A graduate of Charlotte Catholic High School, Hager has come full circle and returned to the school, serving as a learning support specialist helping students with accommodations.
“I evaluate their paperwork so if they have a diagnosis of a learning disability, things like ADHD, or a learning disability in reading, writing, math, or generalized anxiety, where it would warrant them to get accommodations or classroom accommodations,” she shared.
Having just completed her first year at the school, she was recently notified she had been awarded with the school’s Sister Paulette Bronze Award, which recognizes those who have shown excellence in service. This award is based on the nominations of students, parents and other teachers, she said.
Hager graduated from UNC-Asheville with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is currently attending UNC-Charlotte pursuing her master’s degree in school counseling.
In a normal year, Hager said, the winner of the Miss North Carolina pageant would hit the ground running and either have to defer from school or take a year off from work.
“This year, they recognize it’s just not going to be possible for so many women,” she said. “So we get to keep our jobs, keep staying in school, if we win, which for me is a huge deal.” She is ready and willing to commit working after school and traveling on the weekends if necessary to “go anywhere, so I am ready to make that commitment, and I’m so excited to be able to potentially prepare for the Miss America competition in December.”
Thankful that restrictions have been lifted and more people can attend the event, Hager has a strong support system ready to cheer her on at the Miss North Carolina competition.
She shared that her mom is her biggest supporter and inspired her to continue with the pageants. “She keeps me straight and she keeps me going and provides much of that motivation for me because after almost two years you just get burnt out. She really is there as my biggest motivator, my biggest supporter, and so I’m so grateful to all she has poured into me these past almost two years.”
Hager also expressed her thankfulness for her dad and stepdad, Sergey Priyemskiy, who provided her with the talent track, which she will be singing by during the talent portion.
And there are additional family members including her stepsister, Jessica Priyemskiy and stepbrother, Dennis Priyemskiy.
Being Miss Statesville and in the running for Miss North Carolina is special to her for many reasons, she said.
“First, because I recognize the brevity of and the gravity of this title, Miss Statesville was an incredibly distinguished title in the organization, and the community pours so much love into our representative so, I am unbelievably honored to be wearing the Statesville title across my chest as I walk into this week. And it has such a personal meaning to me because of my mom and the connection that I have with her and this is the way that we’ve been able to spend the time together the last four years. And she’s put so much effort into me, my friends and my family and just my whole village, they have been behind me 110%.
“And I’m so proud of the work that I’ve put into myself. I’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth from the time that I was Miss Asheville at 20-years-old to now Miss Statesville at 24. I feel like a completely different person, and I know that the girl who was Miss Asheville is completely different from the woman who is Miss Statesville. So I am just so excited to be able to bring this energy into the week and see how I do. I’m really excited. Win, lose or draw, I’ve very proud of myself.”
And what would it mean to Hager to be the new Miss North Carolina?
“That would be everything. It’s been something that I’ve worked toward for so long and I’ve put so much energy into it, and I know it would mean so much to my friends and family and the Statesville community as a whole,” she said. “I think that our community could really use this win, especially after everything that COVID has thrown at us. But I know on a personal note, I was that girl that grew up and was a little weird, a little quirky, listening to the hard rock, and I was bullied for being chunky, and bullied for listening to the hard rock, and all of that, so being able to be a representative who is willing to be vulnerable about those things and connect with young women and young people, people in general, about those kinds of topics, I think is so important.
“As Miss North Carolina, but especially, going into the 100th anniversary of the Miss America organization, we’ve got to show we are relevant. I think the best way to do that is by being yourself, so I just want to be able to show North Carolina that Melody with the crown is the exact same as Melody without the crown. So it would mean everything to be able to be that for North Carolina.”