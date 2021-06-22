Winning Miss North Carolina title would be everything to Hager

“That would be everything. It’s been something that I’ve worked toward for so long and I’ve put so much energy into it, and I know it would mean so much to my friends and family and the Statesville community as a whole,” she said. “I think that our community could really use this win, especially after everything that COVID has thrown at us. But I know on a personal note, I was that girl that grew up and was a little weird, a little quirky, listening to the hard rock, and I was bullied for being chunky, and bullied for listening to the hard rock, and all of that, so being able to be a representative who is willing to be vulnerable about those things and connect with young women and young people, people in general, about those kinds of topics, I think is so important.