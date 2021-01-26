Winners of eighth annual winter juried exhibition announced

Mooresville Arts held its eighth annual Winter Juried Exhibition with 38 works of art being chosen from 28 local artists to be displayed in this year’s show.
Katie St. Clair, associate professor of art at Davidson College, served as the juror of this year’s event. When talking about the exhibit, St. Clair expressed her thanks and comments about the exhibit as she said, “Thank you to all the artists who submitted work to the 2021 Winter Juried Exhibition. It was a pleasure to spend time with your art and get to pick this year’s awards.
“As an artist, I find it hard to take the time to reflect on my art and feel proud of the work I have done,” she said. “Today, I would encourage you to do just this. Congratulations to those artists who were chosen to participate and share their art practice with the community of Mooresville and the greater Charlotte area.”
First, second and third prizes were awarded to artists as follows: First prize, Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis for her oil work, “You Will Be OK;” second prize, Nancy Rosel Brown of Mooresville for her oil entry, “Plein Air Sungrass;” and third prize, Andy Mooney of Rockwell for his pen and ink work, “Night Train.”
Five Juror’s Choice Awards were presented to Frank Bragg of Huntersville for his oil entry, “Conifers in Snow,” Leena Rosentreter of Mooresville for her graphite work “Windswept," Leslie Davis of Statesville for her oil entry “River Ridge Barn,” Ric Erkes of Mooresville for his wood and stainless steel work, “Tensegrity” and Susan Lackey of Albemarle for her mixed media entry “Tideline.”
Hawthorne Waterstone Apartment Homes was the sponsor for this year’s show. Mooresville Arts expressed their thanks to the business for their assistance.
“Mooresville Arts would like to thank and recognize the sponsor for the show,” said Jessica DeHart, president. “Your support of our organization is very much appreciated.”
The Winter Juried Exhibition will be on display at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, through Feb. 25. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private appointments to view the show are also available. Call the gallery at 704-663-6661 for more information and to schedule a visit.