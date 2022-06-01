William Morgan won't take part in runoff for Statesville City Council at-large seat

The race for two at-large seats on Statesville's city council is down to three candidates after current Mayor Pro Tem William Morgan decided against participating in the runoff election set for July 26.

"After much prayerful consideration and introspection, I have decided not to participate in the runoff election for the at-large seat for Statesville City Council," Morgan said. "It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Statesville as a council member and Mayor Pro Tem for the last eight and a half years. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the city, its citizens, and needs. I have left with a record of accomplishment for the best for all. I’d like to thank all of you for your support and prayers. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family for their unwavering support, especially my wife, Tina. You are my rock."

The councilman said he doesn't plan to go anywhere as the city grows and hopes the council and city leaders can focus on what's best for all of Statesville.

"Statesville is in an unprecedented period of economic growth; industrial, commercial and residential. I urge my colleagues on the council to look not to the past but to the future of our city and support that which is right. As I learned, that is no easy task, but one which must be done with all in mind, setting aside personal agendas and accomplishing the best for our town. I have had the privilege to serve with great leaders. All eyes will be on you, our newly elected officials, as we hold you to your role as fiduciaries of this town and its resources. Judge wisely, my friends," Morgan said. "I will continue to serve our city and state as a board member of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, having been appointed by N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore to this role."

"I thank you all for the opportunity given to me to serve you. I am always here to help in any way needed. God bless you all."

That leaves current councilman Steve Johnson facing off with challengers James Pressly and Kim Wasson in the runoff. In the May election, Johnson received 1,543 votes (23.94%), followed by James Pressly with 1,164 (18.06%). Kim Wasson only trailed by 11 votes, as she received 1,153 (17.89%) votes.

Johnson is expected to hold on to his seat as he had a fairly substantial lead in a race that had eight candidates fighting for the two seats. All three remaining candidates have said they plan to hammer home similar messages to their earlier campaigns as they look to win over the roughly 1,600 voters who chose other candidates in the previous round of voting.

Director of Elections Susie Jordan said early voting begins July 7, with election day set for July 26. Jordan said inside voters inside the municipality of Statesville are registered can vote. She noted that voters can register and vote the same day in the nonpartisan contest. Absentee by mail and early voting will be available as well she said.

