William Morgan appointed to Western NC Rail Committee
William Morgan appointed to Western NC Rail Committee

Statesville Mayor Pro Tem William Morgan has been appointed to the Western NC Rail Committee.

The WNC Rail Committee is focusing on improving and expanding freight rail service in western North Carolina. The committee seeks to increase the number of tourist and excursion trains in the region (such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad and the Craggy Mountain Line).

“Rail transit is vitally important to the economic well-being of our region”, Morgan stated. “Our proximity to major interstates and regional airports like Statesville Regional provide us with an opportunity to attract businesses that utilize several modes of transit. I am excited about the ability to contribute to this effort.”

Morgan is currently serving his second term on the Statesville City Council. He is currently the mayor pro tem and also serves on the NC League of Municipalities Risk Management Board as vice chair and the Centralina Council of Governments as treasurer.

William Morgan
