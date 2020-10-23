William Brown hired to lead Iredell Health Foundation

Iredell Health System recently welcomed William J. Brown to lead its donorcentered fundraising efforts of its new philanthropic organization, the Iredell Health Foundation.

As executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation, Brown will help residents know how they can invest in addressing local healthcare needs and saving lives. He plans to build longlasting donor relationships with those interested in advancing the nonprofit health system and the community it serves.

During his 35 years of working in philanthropy, Brown has represented seven organizations and generated more than $750 million in charitable support helping people throughout the world. His experience working with hospitals, hospice, and educational organizations includes raising over $15 million in nine months for an open heart surgery center and providing international educational opportunities and $18 million to more than 600 college students in Kosovo, Albania, Greece, Russia, and Lithuania.

Brown has driven philanthropic success by enabling donors to pick whether to make outright contributions or legacy support. By allowing donors to choose how they want to make a difference, he has developed more than 2,500 professional relationships in the U.S. and abroad.