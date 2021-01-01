Willam Morgan appointed to Economic Development Partnership

Statesville Mayor Pro Tem William Morgan has been appointed by North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina board.

“I am honored to be appointed to the EDPNC board. Economic development is vital to our state’s and region’s success. North Carolina is nationally and internationally known for a welcoming business climate and I look forward to participating in the economic successes here in North Carolina,” Morgan stated. “Our focus will be on attracting and retaining all types of businesses and ensuring the growth of our local, regional and statewide economy.”

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) is focused on recruiting new businesses to the state, supporting the needs of existing businesses, connecting exporters to global customers, helping small business owners get their start, and attracting tourists and visitors from all over the world.