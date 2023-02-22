William Donald Troutman, CFSP, a funeral director with Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home in Statesville recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academy and professional programs and CFSP is the funeral service’s national individual recognition.

A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Troutman has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in North Carolina requires. Troutman has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve families in the community with the level of excellence expect of a CFSP.

Since its founding in 1976, the academy has had as its goals:

To recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth;

To raise and improve the standards of funeral service;

To encourage practitioners to make continuing a lifelong process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they served and the community in which they serve.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours each year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:

Academic activities

Professional activities

Career review (for retroactive credit)

Community and civic activities